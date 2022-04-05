Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash buys Audi Q7 worth ₹1 crore

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash bought a luxurious Audi Q7 on Tuesday. In the pictures shared online, Tejasswi and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, whom she met on Bigg Boss 15, can be seen posing with the new car. In the photos, Karan can be seen giving a peck on Tejasswi's cheek as the couple posed for a picture, with her new car.

In another photo, Tejasswi posed solo for a picture with her car. Tejasswi's Audi Q7 costs ₹1 crore on road in Mumbai. Tejasswi and Karan started dating last year when they met on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15. While Tejasswi won the show, Karan was the second runner-up. On the show, Karan went on his knees with a rose and proposed to Tejasswi to be his girlfriend, to which she said yes. Since the show ended, the couple has often spotted been together on outings.

