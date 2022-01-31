Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash celebrates her victory with Karan Kundrra and family

Tejasswi Prakash was announced the winner of Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday night. Post her victory she, got a warm welcome home from her parents. Tejasswi entered the house which was beautifully decorated with balloons and one of the placards read, "Bigg Boss Winner." Tejasswi's boyfriend Karan Kundrra was also seen with her. In one of the videos, he joked about his printed sleepwear that he was sporting. He said that he couldn't find anything better when he reached his home. Tejasswi disapproved of the prints laughingly.

It was a special night for Tejasswi as she has not only won the 15th season of the reality show but also bagged Naagin 6, Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural thriller. The announcement of it was made by Salman in the finale episode. BB 15 contestant Nishant Bhatt who opted for the briefcase of Rs 10 lakh over the BB 15 trophy. Fans of Nishant Bhatt were mighty upset with his decision but a lot many others applauded the choreographer's practical and wise decision.Former winners such as Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Gauahar Khan performed in the finale of the show. The finale also had Salman Khan interacting with Gehraiyaan’s cast including Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. He also welcomed Shehnaaz Gill on the stage who gave a moving tribute to late Sidharth Shukla.