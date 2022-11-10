'Bigg Boss 16': A galaxy of stars to descend upon weekend episode

Mumbai, Nov 10 Personalities such as Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani will be seen as guests on the upcoming weekend episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', hosted by Salman Khan.

Sunny and Arjun will be attending the show first as they will be promoting their upcoming season of the youth based reality show 'Splittsvilla'.

Varun and Kriti will be seen in the next episode promoting their upcoming creature comedy 'Bhediya' on the controversial reality show.

Meanwhile, in 'Bigg Boss 16', Archana Gautam was shown the exit door at 3.00 a.m. after she got into a physical altercation with fellow housemate Shiv Thakre.

Archana along with Sumbul Touqeer and Priyanka Choudhary were nominated for eviction this week. However, it is not clear if the eviction would take place after Archana's exit from the show.

