Bigg Boss 16: Check out journey of top 5 finalists of this season

There are only a few hours left! The season 16 finale of Bigg Boss is almost approaching. The Bigg Boss will have a winner after four months of tremendous drama, controversy, and challenges. Before we go to the final night, let's take a look at the top five contenders vying for the trophy.

Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare was one of the most loved and adored season 16 contestants. Shiv's strengths have been that he is forthright and clever with the game, and he was praised by Bigg Boss for playing his game from his heart and intellect. Shiv was also known as the season's taskmaster because he didn't fail a single task.

MC Stan

MC Stan has been the only contestant who stayed real till the end. Stan didn't change even a bit about himself for the game. His biggest strength has been that he speaks his mind loud and clear. Shalin and he have had the most heated arguments in the home. While his flaw has been that he was not fully immersed in the game from the beginning. Later, after being encouraged by Salman Khan and Bigg Boss, he began to open up.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

She is also praised by Bigg Boss for always voicing her opinion in the house. In the journey video, Priyanka Choudhary is also described as the most clever person in the Bigg Boss house, who is "not a follower but a leader."

Shalin Bhanot

For Shalin, who has been scolded by his other contenders, his audience, and even Salman Khan himself for being "fake" Ravi Kishan's encouragement and support may be vital in strengthening his confidence. He's also made it to the top five.

Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam has been the house entertainer; she not only had the viewers in stitches with her antiques, but she also made them her guests in Bigg Boss' kitchen. Archana has been a solitary player, she didn't need anybody to fight her fights, and she is this season's kitchen queen. Archana's vulnerability has been her below-the-belt remarks; she used to go personal with the comments and also went for a physical attack, which got her expelled from the house, but Salman later got her back.