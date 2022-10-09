Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman to host special segment on the reality show

Actor Shekhar Suman will be seen hosting a special segment in 'Bigg Boss 16'.

He will embody a unique avatar for the fun and engaging segment titled 'Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman'. Laced with the actor's quintessential wit and sarcasm, the special segment on the show will see him interact with the contestants on the events that have transpired and present them with their report cards of the week. He will also roast the contestants, play games with them, pull off fun gags, and get serious if needed.

Talking about his association with Bigg Boss, Shekhar said, "Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and the fans look forward to the evenings packed with entertainment. Joining hands with the show is great fun and it gives me an insight into why it has enjoyed unbeaten success for 15 years. The theme 'Game badlega, kyunki BIGG BOSS ab khud khelega' stands true in every sense. I'm thrilled about 'Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman'. Through this interactive element, I will be a friend, philosopher, guide, and mentor to the housemates. The show will also give viewers the chance to know the contestants they're rooting for. Season 16 of Bigg Boss rides on a host of new twists and one of them is this special segment in the much coveted show."

'Bigg Boss 16' features Tinaa Dutta, Sreejita De, Abdu, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Gori Nagori, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan and more as contestants. The show premiered on Colors on October 1, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

