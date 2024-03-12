Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan's YouTube Channel Gets Hacked

Indian rapper MC Stan, winner of the reality show "Bigg Boss 16," alerted fans on social media Tuesday that his YouTube channel had been hacked.

Stan, whose real name is Altaf Shaikh, urged fans to be patient as he worked to regain control of the channel, which boasts millions of subscribers. He also warned them against clicking on any links or scanning QR codes that might appear on the platform, as they could be scams.

"Someone hacked my YouTube channel," Stan wrote on his Instagram story in Hindi. "Don't know what's happening yet. Please be patient for a while."

In a separate story, Stan posted a screenshot showing a QR code and wrote, "Don't scan the QR code and don't click on any links. It could be a scam."

Stan, known for his song "Basti Ka Hasti," has a large online following. He is known for maintaining a private life and avoids frequent public appearances and media interactions.

His participation in "Bigg Boss 16" surprised fans. Initially struggling to connect with other contestants and expressing a desire to leave, Stan eventually formed close bonds with fellow housemates Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. He went on to win the season.