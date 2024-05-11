Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik Shares Engagement Pictures With Fiance Amira

Abdu Rozik, propelled into the limelight following his stint on Bigg Boss 16, has recently unveiled snapshots from his engagement celebration. Via Instagram on Friday, Abdu offered a peek into his engagement ceremony, also introducing his fiancée Amira to the public eye.

The images depict Abdu clad in traditional attire, embracing the customs of his engagement ceremony. Amira, his fiancée, appeared veiled in white, her face gently obscured. Abdu's joyous demeanor was evident as he proudly displayed a heart-shaped engagement ring, his gaze filled with affection as he admired Amira.

Abdu's fiancée, Amira, calls Sharjah, Dubai, home. With their wedding date set for July 7, Abdu and Amira are gearing up for a lavish ceremony, promising to be a spectacle in the UAE. Noteworthy is the expected attendance of Abdu's Bigg Boss comrades, namely Shiv Thakare, Nimrat Kaur, and Sajid Khan, adding a touch of celebrity glamor to the festivities.

