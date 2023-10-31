Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande opens up on break up with Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Actor Ankita Lokhande in the recent episode of the reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' opened up about her breakup with her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

During a conversation with contestant Munawar Faruqui in the garden, the comedian asked her about Sushant and if there was no major reason behind the split.

To which Ankita replied, "No, there was no reason. I was blank. Ek raat mein cheezein palti meri life mein (Things changed in my life overnight).

She continued, "Woh (Sushant) ek dum ek raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the. But theek hai. Woh uska matter tha. Mainay usko kabhi roka bhi nahi. (He suddenly disappeared. He was getting success so people were trying to manipulate him. But it's okay. It was his call. I didn't say much.)"

Ankita and Sushant had dated each other for nearly six years before parting ways in 2016. They both met on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta' which became a huge hit.

Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in his Mumbai apartment.

Meanwhile, Ankita is currently a part of Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' where she arrived along with her husband Vicky Jain.

Apart from them, the contestants of this season include Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Navid Sole, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya, Sonia Bansal, Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya.

