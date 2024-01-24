'Bigg Boss 17': Ankita, Munawar, Mannara, Abhishek & Arun are the finalists

Mumbai, Jan 24 With Vicky Jain's elimination, the 17th season of 'Bigg Boss' has finally got its top five contestants Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty.

The season's final eviction took place on Tuesday night with Vicky Jain being shown the exit door. The housemates were asked to come to the activity area, where the fate of each housemate was kept.

The contestants were called one by one to a tree, where bird houses were kept hanging within which the names of the fate were kept in a piece of paper which had "finalist" written.

When Vicky opened his scroll, it read: "Evicted".

The grand finale of the show hosted by Salman Khan is all set to take place on January 28.

