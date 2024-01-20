Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra Mother Madhu Chopra Criticizes Ankita Lokhande, Here's Why

As the Bigg Boss finale approaches, tensions among the contestants have escalated, particularly following the controversial nomination torture task. Mannara's team faced severe torment, while Anikta, Vicky, Ayesha, and Isha's team resorted to hiding items to evade torture from Team A. In retaliation, Munawar, Mannara, Abhishek, and Arun attempted to reclaim their belongings, leading to a heated confrontation.

Munawar, who tried to conceal spices for the next day's task, became a target of physical aggression from Anikta's team. Mannara bravely stepped in to protect Munawar, facing derogatory remarks from Ankita, Isha, Vicky, and Ayesha. Mannara's team shared footage of the incident on her official Instagram handle, drawing the attention of Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra.

Expressing her disappointment, Madhu Chopra commented, "OMG! They are behaving uncivilized." Netizens also voiced their displeasure, with one user stating, "I may not like Mannara, but her handling of these three classless ladies in the BB house is commendable." Another user criticized the behavior, saying, "An illiterate playing with a solo player." A third user offered support, writing, "Fine girl Mannara Chopra, we are with you till the end, Mannara baby."

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is set to air on January 28, 2024, with Salman Khan hosting the show.