Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Mannara Chopra Evicted in Third Place, Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar Top Two Contestants

After Ankita Lokhande's elimination, Mannara Chopra was evicted on Sunday, January 28, securing the third position in Bigg Boss 17. Now, Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar are the top two contestants vying for the trophy and prize money. According to reports, superstar Salman Khan eliminated Mannara Chopra from BB17.

The ultimate showdown is between the top two contestants, Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui. Both of them are formidable contenders with substantial support from viewers. While netizens have already declared Munawar as the clear winner of Bigg Boss 17, social media is abuzz with discussions about him winning the show. Abhishek also boasts a loyal fan following. It's only a matter of minutes before Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan announces the winner's name.

Her journey in Bigg Boss 17 wasn't just about surviving tasks and navigating alliances. Yet, she embraced the chaos with surprising resolve. She tackled chores, participated in activities with enthusiasm, and even ventured into the kitchen, earning brownie points for her culinary skills (and tolerance for spice!).

But beyond the daily grind, Mannara's emotional vulnerability surprised everyone. From her breakdown over missing her family to her genuine connection with Munawar Faruqui, she displayed a side of herself rarely seen on screen. This vulnerability, often raw and unguarded, resonated with audiences, drawing them closer to the woman behind the glamorous persona.