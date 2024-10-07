Bigg Boss 18 Contestants List: From Rajat Dalal To Shilpa Shirodkar; Check Names Here

Salman Khan is back to host Bigg Boss Season 18 following the conclusion of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5. The much-anticipated Colors TV show has officially kicked off, bringing even more drama and entertainment. The theme for the 2024 season is titled "Time Ka Taandav," with the tagline: "Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga!"

The 2024 edition features an exciting lineup of contestants, as seen in the latest promos.

TV star Chaahat Pandey, known for her roles in Tenali Rama, Hamari Bahu Silk, and Durga–Mata Ki Chhaya, has joined the cast. Pandey previously made headlines for raising concerns about unpaid dues from Hamari Bahu Silk.

Avinash Mishra, a well-known figure in the TV industry, made his acting debut with Sethji and gained popularity for his roles in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and Ishqbaaz. The 29-year-old actor has now entered the Bigg Boss house.

Shehzada Dhami, who appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Armaan, joins the lineup despite past controversies that led to his exit from a previous show.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar, sister of Namrata Shirodkar, is also set to enter the Bigg Boss house. Fans are eager to see how the iconic actress handles the challenges of the show.

After a long time Vivian Dsena agreed for Bigg Boss in 9th year.. pic.twitter.com/uyKlhUXf6K — Bigg Boss 18 live (@Biggboss18live) October 6, 2024

Renowned TV actor Vivian Dsena finally enters Bigg Boss after receiving multiple offers in the past. The actor, who recently married Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly, brings his star power and fan following to the competition.

Eisha Singh, best known for her roles in Ishq Subhan Allah and Sirf Tum, is set to enter the house. She recently made headlines for her close bond with co-star Shalin Bhanot. Her entry is expected to generate excitement among fans.

Nyrraa Banerjee, who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Pishachini, is all set to bring her vibrant energy to Bigg Boss. Known for her quirky persona and diverse roles across TV and the southern film industry, she’s sure to entertain viewers.

Entry of Alice Kaushik in the BB House.



She looked genuine to me, a very hard past but giving a strong personality vibe.

Let's see how she gonna do in the house. #BB18#BiggBoss18#AliceKaushikpic.twitter.com/5KPxBxYZpr — 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐩𝐚𝐢🥂 (@Oyye_Senpai) October 6, 2024

Alice Kaushik, a fan-favorite for her role in Pandya Store, is joining Bigg Boss this season. Her relationship with co-star Kanwar Dhillon has drawn significant attention from fans.

Muskan Bamne, who portrayed Pakhi in Anupamaa, steps into the Bigg Boss house after exiting her previous show. With her rising popularity and strong presence, her entry promises to keep viewers engaged.

Karan Veer Mehra, fresh off his victory in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, is ready to tackle the challenges of Bigg Boss. Currently involved in a social media feud with Asim Riaz, Karan’s entry adds a competitive edge to this season.

Maharashtra-based lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, known for his involvement in the Supreme Court case challenging the constitutionality of Maratha reservations, has joined the Bigg Boss 18 house.

Renowned TED speaker and life coach Arfeen Khan has also entered the controversial Bigg Boss 18 house. Known for his work with Bollywood celebrities, Arfeen is joined by his wife, actor and entrepreneur Sara Arfeen Khan.

Actress Chum Darang from Arunachal Pradesh, a well-known beauty pageant winner, is set to enter Bigg Boss 18. Chum has starred in films like Badhaai Do and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, General Secretary of the BJP’s Youth Wing and a prominent political figure from Delhi, is officially part of the Bigg Boss 18 cast. Known for his activism, Bagga's presence is sure to spark conversation.

Social media influencer Hemlata Sharma, also known as “Viral Bhabhi,” brings her bold and unapologetic personality to Bigg Boss 18. A single mother, Hemlata describes herself as “Dabangg” and is expected to be a strong-willed contestant.

Shrutika Arjun Raaj, a popular actress in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, has joined the Bigg Boss 18 cast. After winning Cooku With Comali, Shrutika has garnered a strong fan base.

Fitness trainer and social media sensation Rajat Dalal, with over 1.1 million Instagram followers, enters the Bigg Boss house. Known for his fitness content, Rajat’s entry is bound to bring drama due to his controversial past, including feuds and legal issues. His unpredictable nature is sure to make waves in the competition.