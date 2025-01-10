Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Chum Darang Receives Support from Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

As 'Bigg Boss 18' enters its final week, the competition among the top 9 contestants Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, and Shrutika Arjun—has intensified. Among them, Chum Darang, known for her role in the blockbuster film 'Badhaai Do', has been making waves with her exceptional performance on the show. Her journey has garnered immense admiration, particularly from Arunachal Pradesh, her home state.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has stepped forward to support Chum Darang, expressing his pride and hope for her victory. Taking to his official Facebook account, the Chief Minister wrote, "I'm happy to learn that Chum Darang, a daughter of Arunachal Pradesh from Pasighat, has reached among the top 9 of the reality show #BiggBoss18. Show your solidarity with her, and don't forget to vote for Chum.

"I'm hopeful that she will be a winner and achieve many more milestones in years to come. My best wishes to Chum Darang." The Badhaai Do actor’s team responded with gratitude on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the Chief Minister’s message along with a heartfelt note.

“To the Honourable Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your unwavering support for Chum Darang. Her exceptional journey in the BB house has made every Arunachali and the whole of Northeast India immensely proud. Her achievements and the values she represent on such a prestigious platform have not only highlighted the talent of our state but have also brought it into the global spotlight.

“Thank you for encouraging and empowering individuals like Chum, whose success inspires countless others. Your leadership continues to uplift and showcase the incredible potential of Arunachal Pradesh on a global stage. With utmost respect and gratitude, the Chum Darang team," the post read.