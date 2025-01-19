Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Akshay Kumar, Junaid Khan, and Khushi Kapoor to Attend Grand Finale

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is set to air today, January 19, 2025, marking the end of the 18th season of this highly popular and controversial reality show. Vivian Dsena, Karanvir Mehra, Esha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Rajat Dalal have all made it to the finale, competing for the trophy. The grand finale will be hosted by Salman Khan, as always, and promises to be an exciting evening of entertainment. The event will be held from 9.30 PM to midnight, and several Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend. Akshay Kumar will be there to promote his film 'Sky Force', while Junaid Khan (Aamir Khan’s son) and Khushi Kapoor will promote their movie 'Loveyapa'.

Promo videos for the finale highlight contestants' impressive performances has created excitement among fans. Karanveer Mehra and Chum Darang will dance romantically to Shahid Kapoor's 'Teri Baatan Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya,' while Rajat Dalal and Chahat Pandey will perform to Govinda's 'Tum To Dhokebaaz Ho.'

The winner of Bigg Boss 18 is expected to receive a prize of around ₹40 to 50 lakhs along with the prestigious trophy. Fans are speculating that either Rajat Dalal or Vivian Dsena may be the favorite to win based on current voting trends and social media buzz. The finale will be a night full of drama, dance, and excitement, as the six finalists battle it out for the grand prize.