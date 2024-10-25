Bigg Boss 18: Tensions Rise as Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra Clash Over Ration Task (Watch Video)

Conflict between Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra is heating up on Bigg Boss 18. In the latest episode's ration task, Avinash Mishra and Afren, currently confined to the in-house jail, are in charge of distributing rations to the housemates. To earn the rations, housemates must sacrifice personal belongings, which will be burned. Shilpa Shirodkar was the first to step up, burning a photo of her husband and daughter to request ration supplies, including meat and eggs, for Karan and Vivian. While Afren was willing to provide the rations, Avinash refused, as Shilpa was not asking for herself. His decision shocked the other contestants.

Karan Veer Mehra, taking a firm stand, declared he wouldn’t “sacrifice even a toenail” to meet Avinash’s demands, intensifying the standoff. Esha Singh, a close friend of Avinash, was put in a tough position, pleading with him to spare her mother’s shawl. However, Avinash did not yield, leaving her disheartened. Elsewhere in the house, Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey clashed over a blanket stained with haldi, with Vivian expressing frustration over Chahat’s unwillingness to accept responsibility. Their unresolved dispute hints at further tensions brewing.

Also Read: Deepa Mehta Comes on Board To Back Onir’s Next Feature Film, a Queer Love Story Set in Kashmir

Bigg Boss 18 airs Monday to Friday at 10 PM and Saturday to Sunday at 9:30 PM on Colors TV. A 24-hour live channel is also available for premium subscribers on JioCinema.