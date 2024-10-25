Deepa Mehta Comes on Board To Back Onir’s Next Feature Film, a Queer Love Story Set in Kashmir

Critically acclaimed director Onir, known for his sensitive portrayal of complex emotions and societal themes, is set to release his latest film "We Are Faheem & Karun," a poignant queer love story set against the stunning yet tumultuous backdrop of Gurez, Kashmir. The film follows the lives of Karun, a security guard from Kerala stationed at a construction site, and Faheem, a local Kashmiri college student. Through their journey, the film delicately explores themes of love, friendship, and the impact of geopolitical conflicts on personal lives.

Deepa Mehta, the internationally celebrated filmmaker, has stepped in to present We Are Faheem & Karun. Mehta, a pioneer in storytelling that challenges norms, was deeply moved by the film’s universal appeal and emotional depth. Speaking about her involvement, she said "The film, 'We Are Faheem & Karun,' is incredible. Its themes of love, friendship, and duty are profound and universal. It is essential to highlight the heartbreak and humanity in geopolitical conflicts, and this film is particularly moving. Stories like this are so important right now."

The film is shot entirely in the scenic Gurez Valley in Kashmir, with dialogues in Kashmiri and Urdu, bringing an authentic cultural representation to the screen. We Are Faheem & Karun marks the first chapter in Onir's planned sequel to his critically acclaimed anthology I AM. Known for pushing boundaries in Indian cinema, Onir is both the director and producer of the film under his banner, Anticlock Films.

Onir shared his thoughts on the film’s significance "This is not just a love story; it is a narrative about the complexities of human emotions amidst political and social turmoil. Through Karun and Faheem, I wanted to explore the courage it takes to love in a world filled with uncertainty. I am grateful to Deepa Mehta for believing in this story and helping bring it to a global audience."We Are Faheem & Karun is set to be an emotionally resonant film that blends the tenderness of love with the harsh realities of conflict, offering a cinematic experience that will stay with audiences long after the credits roll.