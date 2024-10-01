‘Bigg Boss 18’: Urmila Matondkar Rumoured To Join Salman Khan’s Controversial Reality Show?

Bigg Boss is all set to return for its eighteenth season and speculations are rife that Urmila Matondkar is reportedly going to enter the Bigg Boss 18 house. According to Bigg Boss Khabri, the Judaai actor is in talks with the makers for the show. If everything goes as planned, then we will be able to see Urmila Matondkar in the Bigg Boss 18 house.

Meanwhile, Urmila has reportedly filed for a divorce from her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir eight years after her wedding. According to an Indian Express source, the divorce was filed in Bandra, Mumbai four months ago and is not mutual. As per an insider, “After careful consideration, Urmila has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still not known, the divorce isn’t happening on mutual terms”.

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar had an intimate wedding on February 4, 2016. Urmila has expressed her desire to get back on screen and showed her interest in OTT. In an interview with the Times, Urmila mentioned how many people have assumed she isn't working due to her political career, “ I think a lot of people believe that I am not acting anymore because of my political and social work, but that’s not true. Whatever else I do is one part of my life, but I can never stop acting. I am at my best when I am either acting or dancing. So, I want to tell filmmakers and content creators – let’s get down to lights, camera, action”.



