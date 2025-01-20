Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Becomes Second Celebrity After Sidharth Shukla To Win Two Reality Shows

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 took place on Sunday, where Karan Veer Mehra won the coveted trophy. The competition was tight between him and Vivian Dsena, and in a unique twist, voting lines were reopened for an extra 10 minutes during the finale, which ultimately gave Karan the advantage to secure his victory with the highest number of votes, setting a new record.

Before winning Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer Mehra had also claimed victory in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, becoming only the second actor to win both reality shows, following Siddharth Shukla, who won Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13.

Karan Veer consistently stood out as a strong contestant throughout Bigg Boss 18, garnering immense social media popularity and robust support from his fans during voting. As the winner, he received a cash prize of ₹50 lakhs along with a striking trophy. Bigg Boss 18 finale had some memorable moments. In the finale episode, we saw Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's reunion; they also enacted the iconic scene of Andaz Apna Apna movie.