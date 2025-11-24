Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Confronts Pranit More Over ‘Loser’ Remark; Pranit Says He Was Never a Friend (Watch Video)

Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Salman Khan was one of the toughest episodes as every contestant got reality check. Salman gave everyone advice and told what wrong they did. During this Salman slammed Amaal Mallik and Shehbaaz for raising their voice against Bigg boss and calling show biased. After that Salman asked Pranit amongst the contestants who do you feel is a bad looser.

In response to this Pranit stated, if i have to answer point blank then I think Amaal is the one. Salman said he never confronts with his competitors.

In new promo, Amaal is seen confronting Pranit over his looser remark. Promo begins with Pranit is having lunch with Malti, when Amaal comes and says him that we need to talk. After having meal Amaal and Pranit sit together in garden area. Amaal says he is not happy with Pranit choosing him as looser.

Amaal says you publicly criticise me that is not done. Pranit interrupts and ask Amaal to listen what he is saying. He says, "You are not ready to take constructive feedback. They fight and at the end, Amaal says if you do this then this is not friendship. Promo ends with Pranit saying, I don't consider you as friends.

Kunickaa Sadanand’s got evicted from Bigg boss 19 few days before the show the finale and fans are calling her eviction unfair. Salman praised her gameplay and now fans saying she was more deserving to stay in the house than some of the other contestants.

After being named among the four contestants with the fewest votes alongside Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Malti Chahar, Kunickaa Sadanand was evicted from the Bigg Boss house. Salman praised her contributions, saying, "Kunickaa, too good yaar, well played, well done. Aapke bina yeh season adhura hota (this season would have been incomplete without you)."