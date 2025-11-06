Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik's Aunt Gets Into Legal Trouble, Farrhana Bhatt's Family Sends Legal Notice

Bigg Boss is all about controversies and the fights. Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt are one of the strongest contestants in house. While members are playing their level best to win the game. On other hand their family members are trying to support them staying outside house. Recently Amaal Mallik's Aunt made one shocking comment for Farrhana for which she has came into legal trouble.

In an interview, Amaal Mallik's aunt, Roshan Garry Bhinder referred to Farhana as a “terrorist”. In an October interview with Fifafooz, Roshan was asked about Farrhana, to which she said, "Evil. Terrorist. I'm sorry, I don't want to say this. But she's like those demons who laugh after sucking people's blood." Following which Farhana Bhatt's family has taken legal action against her. Farhana's team officially announced on social media that they had formally issued a legal notice to Roshan Garry Bhinder. The statement read, “Our team confirms that a formal legal notice has been issued following defamatory remarks made publicly."

Farrhana statement reads, “The family has chosen to respond with dignity and legal recourse, rather than stoop to the level of mudslinging and online provocation being carried out by the other side. The notice seeks immediate removal of the defamatory video, a public apology, and ₹1 crore in damages for the reputational and emotional harm caused.”

Copies of the notice were also sent to the National Commission of Women and the Maharashtra State Women's Commission. According to her lawyer, the family expressed “deep distress” over Roshan's remarks. The legal notice was also sent to Fifafooz's YouTube channel, where the comments were made, and to YouTube India.Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24 with 18 contestants. To date, seven contestants have been evicted, and one left due to health issues. Farrhana was initially evicted by her fellow housemates on the first day but was sent to a secret room and rejoined the house on the sixth day.