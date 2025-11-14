Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Opens up About Her Mother's Struggle, Says She Quit Job to Support Her Acting Career

Television popular actress Ashnoor Kaur is in Bigg Boss and has reached in top seven. She has been working in this industry since she was . Ashnoor started her career in 2009 with Jhansi Ki Rani. Actress revealed while talking to Pranit More that to make her successful career her mother sacrificed a lot.

Ashnoor revealed that her mother was a teacher and managing job and my shoot was difficult for him. She used to send her with nanny. But in 2009 she quit her job to stay with me and till 2021 she stayed with her. Ashnoor recounted how her mother single-handedly managed her early career, even learning to drive to handle the rigorous schedules. She drove me everywhere—from school to set and back, sometimes squeezing in auditions and look tests. Whenever possible, she'd rush me back to school. My mom sacrificed her own career for me.

She said her mother would be proud of her as she knows now how to cook❤️❤️

Always pick up good things

KS is literally her saas taught her all cooking 😂😂😂❤️



ASHNOOR STANDS STRONG#Abhinoor#AbhishekBajaj#AshnoorKaur#bigboss19pic.twitter.com/EY7sipu03z — RubiKVBAJAJ256 (@ashnoorian6743) November 14, 2025

While confessing her mom struggle Ashnoor said, If she hadn’t done all that, I wouldn’t be where I am today. With the finale on December 7, Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 19' sees Ashnoor's story resonate with viewers as eight contestants compete for the trophy.