Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali’s Mother Accuses Nehal Chudasama of Exploiting Farhana Bhatt, Calls Out Innocence of Son

Bigg Boss 19's recent episode came as a suprise for audience, as they saw a love story brewing between Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama. Their closeness became talk topic in the house. Few people like it, while others called it that they are faking their relationship to stay valid in the house. While reacting to the recent developments, Baseer's mother believes that their relationship lacks genuine love, noting Baseer and Nehal have met only once or twice as gym acquaintances.

Going ahead Baseer's mother claimed that Nehal manipulated Farhana Bhatt and that both are taking advantage of her son's innocence. While talking to viral Bhyani, Baseer's mother said, "Farhana became friends with him, and it was all light-hearted banter. Nehal didn’t like that and thought, ‘I want to take that place.’ Then Nehal sat Farhana down and told her to stay away from him, saying, ‘He’ll ruin your life.’ Now, you tell me, what kind of relationship can a girl like that have with Baseer? Even the friendship she’s maintaining is part of her game." She said that Baseer is a good friend, and Nehal planned all the fights with Farhana without Baseer's knowledge. She also said that if she gets on the show, she will tell Baseer everything privately and expose Nehal and Farhana.

"I’m very upset and feel bad for Baseer. People are taking undue advantage of his innocence. Both Farhana and Nehal are doing wrong by him. Baseer has a very good heart, but from a game point of view, it’s not good for him to be with anyone, not even Nehal," Said Baseer's mother.