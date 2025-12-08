Bigg Boss 19 Fame Nehal Chudasama Writes Emotional Post Remembering Her Mom, Says " I wish I could hear you"

Bigg Boss 19 Nehal Chudasama penned down an emotional note, remembering her mother. On Monday Nehal posted a long note for her mother, who lost her battle to cancer 16 years back on December 7. On Monday, actress took Instagram and shared a photo of her mother with note. In note Nehal wrote, "7th December devastates me even after 16 years."

"Even today I wish I could hear you, see you, Have you say - “ I am proud of you Soni “. I see you in every mother, wishing it was you. I have done everything that you would have celebrated. Wish you were sitting next to me in all my highs and lows. Encouraged me with the motherly love. It’s my biggest misfortune to have lost the purest form of love there is. I can only hope your blessings are there."

Nehal remembered her mother, who passed away from cancer on December 7, 2025, with a touching message on Instagram. Ten years later, on the same date, she participated in a pageant representing her country but didn't win. She also mentioned that on another December 7, she attended the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, but again, she didn't win.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Pranit More's Family Reacts To His Journey in Show, Calls Him Winner

After getting evicted in double eviction Baseer Ali criticized producer calling his eviction as unfair eviction and show is baised towards few contestants. During Bigg Boss 19 finale, Salman Khan slammed him and also pointed out Nehal and Baseer Ali's social media war. He asked Nehal Chudasama why she unfollowed Baseer. She explained that he had unfollowed her after seeing a fan-made video. Baseer seemed annoyed and said he would stay away from her.