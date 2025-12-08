Bigg Boss 19 Pranit More's Family Reacts To His Journey in Show, Calls Him Winner

Grand finale of most controversial show Bigg Boss season 19 came to an end on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Gaurav Khanna was crowned as winner of Bigg Boss 19 and Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More finished their journey as first runner up and second runner up respectively. Pranit is a popular name in standup comedy industry, especially Marathi. His journey was filled with a rollercoaster ride and many people thought he would have won the show, but he secured third place. Pranit More's parents reacted to his game and not winning the trophy.

After the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 19', Pranit More's parents interacted with the media. Praneet's mother said, "We are very happy. Now people know us by his name. I am called Pranit's mother. That makes me feel very happy. Seeing Pranit crying on TV makes me want to cry too. I am not sad that Pranit did not win. We are also happy that Gaurav Khanna won. Even though Pranit came in third place, he is still a winner for us. He is getting a lot of love from the people. That is why he is still a winner for us. Pranit's fans have brought him this far. So thank you to them".

Pranit's father said. "It feels very good. I could not talk to Pranit much because the shooting was going on. Pranit has come this far, this is a big deal. He is a boy from a normal family. That is why I am not sad that he did not win. Losing is always winning. We thought he would come in Marathi Bigg Boss. But he got an offer for Hindi. The fact that he worked with Salman Khan is a big deal for us".