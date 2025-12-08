Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Shares First Post After Lifting Trophy, Says: “Today, This Win Feels Personal”

The most controversial show on television is Bigg Boss's season 19 came to an end with grand finale on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Gaurav Khanna emerged as winner of the show after defeating Farrhana Bhatt and standup comedian Pranit More, Amaal Malik and Tanya Mittal. After winning the title Gaurav Khanna made first post on social media.

Gaurav Khanna's team has shared some special photos on his Instagram handle. In which Gaurav is seen giving a special pose with the trophy. Also, in one photo, he is seen with his wife Akanksha Chamola and Mridul Tiwari. Along with these photos, Gaurav Khanna's team wrote, "The three-month journey is finally over... and what an amazing ending! The trophy has finally arrived at our home. Everyone kept asking, "What will GK do?" And as we always say, GK will bring the trophy home for all of us! And he did it".

Gaurav Khanna's team thanked the fans and wrote, "This journey has been filled with beautiful and emotional experiences for us. We lived every day with Gaurav. Every success, every failure, every moment of honor and today's victory... feels very personal indeed. This victory belongs to every person who believed in him, voted for him, stood by him, who made his dream their own. Today we are not just celebrating the joy of winning the trophy, but also celebrating the victory of our unity and love. We have won this victory together. A heartfelt thank you to everyone".

Dedicating the victory to his fans, Gaurav said, "I would like to dedicate this journey to my fans. It wouldn't have been possible without them. I would like to dedicate this journey to every normal person who goes to work in the morning and works hard. This is a victory of an ordinary person. People have asked him a lot of questions and taunted him a lot."

Reflecting on his performance in the show, Gaurav shared how he wanted to win the show without indulging in violence or aggression. "I wanted to stand on my own terms without doing all this. I wanted to speak only when I had to speak and not on provocation," he added. The 'Anupamaa' star emphasised how he managed to connect with the audience, which he believed helped him win the show.

"Many people who are connected to TV have come to the show in the past, but did not win. So I believe that I am connected to the public. So, that's why I won. Even if I am on TV or in any other profession, it doesn't matter. It is important for you to connect with your viewers," he shared. Contestants Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More were also among the top five.

Gaurav Khanna was awarded the winner's trophy along with prize money of Rs 50 lakhs.