Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Opens Up About Tough Journey and Criticism Over Lifestyle, Says ‘I Want to Feel Like a Star’

Bigg Boss 19 is over and all the contestants are out of the house and clarifying all the things that said or got labeled in the house. Tanya Mittal who was in headlines for all reason, was called fake throughout the season. While reacting to this Tanya said, despite divided opinions, believes she remained unforgettable. Tanya consistently refuted accusations of being pretentious during her time in the Bigg Boss house.

"My journey has been like searching for a diamond in the rough. Usually, before finding the diamond, there are lots of black particles that fall on you, it breaks you, and you reach a point where you want to give up. It’s been a very tough journey for me. I am yet to find that diamond, I am trying very hard and not giving up. The biggest victory for me in life is that I have come so far."

Tanya told Jagran that, "One problem that I saw in people was that, whether it was bodyguards or a lavish lifestyle, we always expect men to maintain that. The first time a woman like this came who was not a politician or celebrity or movie star, yet she maintains bodyguards, goes to Dubai for a dessert, so it became very questionable for people. I want to make myself feel like a star without being one. Is it a mistake? I will make sure to give myself all that happiness which others find ‘too much’. I am too much, and if they don’t find a man like this too much, then they shouldn’t judge me either.”

Tanya Mittal on Ekta Kapoor Show

Tanya maintains that her reality TV portrayal is not representative of her grounded, cultured upbringing, stating, "Whatever anyone saw inside the house was situational. It doesn’t define my values." A highlight of her experience was producer Ekta Kapoor offering her a project. "Ekta ma'am has been a dream come true for me, I don’t know what Ekta ma'am has to offer...I will meet her now and see what the offer is and what I do with it."

Bigg Boss season 19 finale was held on December 7, 2025 Sunday and Salman Khan announced Gaurav Khanna winner of this blockbuster season. He won trophy and cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.