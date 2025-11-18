Bigg Boss 19 Family Week Promo: Gaurav Khanna Blushes As Wife Akanksha Enters House, Video Goes Viral

Bigg boss house is filled with happiness and emotion as the family week has began. Now after eviction of Mridul, this weekend, their was no eviction and house is left with total of nine contestant, who will be fighting for the trophy. In family week, one of the family members from the team will be seen in house to boost contestant's confidence. Makers have released new promo in which Gaurav Khanna is seen eagerly waiting for wife to come on show.

Promo begins with music intazar hogaye tere pyar ki. Gaurav is seen waiting for wife actress Akanksha to come in house. He is seen getting ready, doing gym to look good in front of her. After waiting for so long, Bigg boss ask Gaurav Khanna to freeze. As Akanksha enter the house, through main door calling Gaurav's name. Akansha goes to GK and exchange words with eyes. As Bigg boss announces Gaurav to release, he hugs Akansha. This moment has left everyone awee as they can see how much couple is in love.

Watch reunion of GK and wife Akanksha

Earlier Akanksha faced backlash from Gaurav Khanna's fans base as she haven't said a word for him while he in house. People called her jealous of her husband and that's why she is not supporting him from outside. Akanksha Chamola is also an actor and worked in many serials, but popularly known for her work in , serial Swaragini.

Talking about their love story, Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's fairy-tale romance began at an audition. Gaurav, immediately smitten, playfully feigned inexperience to initiate conversation. Introducing himself as "Rakesh," he offered Akanksha a ride to her next audition and then suggested she Google his real name. This led to a genuine connection, culminating in their marriage on November 24, 2016, in Gaurav's hometown of Kanpur.