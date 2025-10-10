Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Pens Note For Actor Days After Backlash For Not Supporting Him In Bigg Boss 19

Gaurav Khanna, who is known for his role in popular TV series Anupamaa is currently in Bigg Boss 19 house. He has been doing great and receiving love and support form everyone in industry. Earlier his wife Akanksha got hate rate as she has not seen supporting her husband, now she has posted a special note for her dear husband.

Akanksha shared a photo collage in which Akanksha is with Gaurav and wrote, "As you very well know that I am probably the last person to miss anyone. But aaj for a change, I miss you. Yours sincerly bhooki pyaasi. Earlier, some netizens also noticed that she had not attended the cooking-based reality show Celebrity MasterChef to support him, while the family members of other contestants had shown up. Some even questioned whether she was 'jealous' of Gaurav.

Akanksha Chamola is also an actor and worked in many serials, but popularly known for her work in , serial Swaragini. Talking about their love story, Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's fairy-tale romance began at an audition. Gaurav, immediately smitten, playfully feigned inexperience to initiate conversation. Introducing himself as "Rakesh," he offered Akanksha a ride to her next audition and then suggested she Google his real name. This led to a genuine connection, culminating in their marriage on November 24, 2016, in Gaurav's hometown of Kanpur.