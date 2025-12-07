Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Pranit More Gets Evicted, Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt To Fight For Trophy

Pranit More misses finale as he finishes at 3rd position and Gaurav Khanna and Farhana Bhatt are the top two finalist of Bigg Boss 19 show. Pranit More had a long journey in the show paving his wave in top three finalist.

While announcing his eviction, Salman Khan said that their was a very cut to cut competition between these three contestants and due to less vote Pranit more got evicted from the show. Now the final will be between Farhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna and voting lines for final voting are open, who will win the show will be known by the end of the episode.