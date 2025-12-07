Bigg Boss 19 Finale Update: Tanya Mittal Eliminated from Race to Finale, Finishes at 4th Position

After Amaal Mallik's shocking eviction, one more person got evicted from the show giving top three contestants who will be fighting for the finale trophy. One of the most discussed and spotlighted contestant Tanya Mittal ended up on 4th place just before finale. Post her eviction Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Gaurav Khanna will be fighting for the finale race.

Tu Meri Mein Tera show cast Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday came on show to promote their movie and asked finalists to tell what baggage they want to leave in this. Kartik Aaryan says conveyer belt will decide the fate of the contestants. While Pranit More and Gaurav Khanna got safe from the show, Farhana and Tanya Mittal's results were awaited. In finale round, Tanya Mittal and Farhana Bhatt got suitcases and decision was in that box. When both opened the box, Tanya Mittal's box had eliminated plate, which indicated that she has been evicted from the show.