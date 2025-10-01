Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand says she fought a "9 year custody battle" for son

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : 'Bigg Boss 19' contestant Kunickaa Sadanand recently opened up about her personal life inside the house, as he recalled the struggles she faced during her early years.

While speaking with fellow housemate Farhana Bhatt, the actress revealed that she went through a tough custody battle after her separation. Kunickaa married Abhay Kothari at the age of 20 but their marriage ended in divorce. She then had to fight a long legal battle for her son's custody.

Sharing her emotional journey, she said, "Mai 9 saal apne bete ke liye ladi. Yaha kamaati thi Bombay mein, fir bhaag gayi Delhi court. Fir usne mujhe ek din bola 'Mumma, please aap dono me se koi toh give up karo, warna meri padhai ek dum kharab hojayegi' (I fought for my son for nine years. I used to earn in Bombay, then I had to rush to the Delhi court. One day he said to me, 'Mumma, please, one of you two give up, otherwise my studies will get completely ruined.'). Tab maine bola ki mai nahi ladungi. (Then I said that I will not fight.)"

The show has also been winning hearts outside the house, with housemates forming their own camps. The theme for this year is Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Popular names, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunika Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, and others, are in the race for the Bigg Boss trophy.

Hosted by Salman Khan, 'Bigg Boss 19' streams on JioHotstar at 9 p.m. before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m.

