Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama’s Team Responds To Malti Chahar Comment Kapde Pehen Kar Aaoo, Issues Statement

Malti Chahar is one of the strongest players in Bigg Boss 19 house and viewers are loving her game plan. She keeps her point in every argument. In recent promo Malti was seen commenting on Nehal Chaudsma clothes. After the promo was released it instantly went viral on social media and now Nehal's team has issued a official statement against Malti.

Bigg Boss's recent promo begins with, Nehal announcing that Suji Halwa will be made and everyone has to accept it. Malti started arguing and then fight erupted. Nehal told Malti, that you question everyone, what you have done in life, I ask you what you have done. On which Malti said, Kapade Pehenke Aao Aur bat karo.

In response to the incident, Nehal's team released a statement defending her and addressing the double standards women in entertainment often face. The statement emphasized that the core issue is societal mindset, arguing that Nehal's confidence and self-assurance provoked unwarranted criticism.

Watch Malti Comment on Nehal Clothes

Team's Statement

Nehal's inspiring journey, marked by her impressive physical transformation and fearless on-screen presence, exemplifies self-belief and individuality. She consistently embraces her authentic self, expressing it unapologetically. This recent event reinforces her role as a powerful example of strength and confidence.