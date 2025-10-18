Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Schools Malti Chahar Over Comment on Nehal Chudasama’s Clothes; Calls Her Excuse ‘Bakwas’ (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19: This week was full of drama as two major controversies happened in house. One Amaal and Farrhana and other was Malti Chahar commenting on Nehal Chudasama's clothing. In recent promo, Salman Khan was seen addressing this issue. Malti tried to give her justification but, Salman pretended like he was sleeping as if the explanation was not valid.

After she completes her explanation, Salman pressed Malti to clarify her remark, but her explanation—that the AC was too cold and Nehal should wear more clothes only baffled everyone further. Unimpressed, Salman feigned sleep. He then turned to the contestants and asked, “Kitno ko lagta hai ki ye ekdum bakwas tha (how many of you think this was totally stupid)?”

What Salman Said?

While explaining said Malti that when you say some, something, don't run away once you comment stay and fight. When you give dose to someone then be ready to take one.

The controversy began in the Bigg Boss house when Malti told Nehal during a disagreement about halwa preparation, “Next time kapde pehen ke baat karna (talk to me next time with your clothes on).” Although Nehal was fully dressed, she strongly objected to the remark, which Kunickaa Sadanand also criticized.