Bigg Boss 19: Ticket to Finale Task Begins; Top 8 Contestants Battle for Spot in Finale

Much talked show Bigg Boss season 19 has entered in the final few stages, after Kunickaa Sadanad shocking exit show is left with Top eight contestant and the race for ticket to finale has announced. Contestants Shehbaz Badesha, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal will be fighting race to secure spot in finale.

In tonight episode Ticket to Finale task, will be played, and garden area will be transformed into a theme being fire and sea. Contestants have been paired up and competed, and the winner moves closer to the Ticket to Finale. In this challenge, one contestant from each team played while their partner assisted. Each time the buzzer rang, they had to fill their jute bags with hay. This happened over four rounds. In each round, the contestant with the heavier bag won a significant advantage.

In the first round, Tanya Mittal played with Pranit More's help, and Ashnoor Kaur played with Gaurav Khanna's help. Ashnoor won this round. In the second round, Pranit played with Gaurav's help, and Shehbaz Badesha played with Ashnoor's help. Pranit won the second round.

Bigg Boss 19: TICKET TO FINALE PROMO OUT! Bigg Boss ne Gharwalo ki sarkar pr chhoda ek aham faisla ke wildcards Shehbaz aur Malti ko ticket to finale me khelne ka mauka milna chahiye ya nahi. pic.twitter.com/FDnV5jfSUV — Subrata Das (@isubratadas) November 24, 2025

In round three, Gaurav, assisted by Ashnoor, defeated Malti Chahar, who was assisted by Shahbaz. This made Gaurav the third contender. The final round saw Farhana Bhatt, assisted by an unknown person, beat Amaal Malik, who replaced Gaurav as the second contender. Farhana became the fourth contender. The audience anticipates the announcement of the first finalist on Bigg Boss 19 and speculates about the challenges ahead.