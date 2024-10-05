Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaaz Patel's Unexpected Entry Surprises Nikki Tamboli Ahead Of Grand Finale (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 is nearing its grand finale, set to take place tomorrow. The finalists vying for the coveted trophy are Abhijit Sawant, Ankita Walawalkar, Janhvi Killekar, Suraj Chavan, Dhananjay Powar, and Nikki Tamboli. Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of this season's winner. In a thrilling twist, the current contestants will receive a surprise visit from former participants of the show. A new promo video showcases the delight on the contestants' faces as they reunite with their old housemates.

A standout moment features Arbaaz making a dramatic entrance into the Bigg Boss house. He rushes towards Nikki, lifting her up and carrying her straight to the bedroom. In the video, Arbaaz tells Nikki, “You said you didn’t cry when you left.” Nikki responds, “I thought you were avoiding me because of some fling outside.” Arbaaz is also seen wearing a special brooch labeled "Bai." The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' is scheduled for October 6, where the winner of 'Bigg Boss Marathi 5' will be crowned. Earlier, Nikki and Arbaaz have often grabbed eyeballs for their mushy chemistry in the house. In fact, they are often touted as a couple by the audience.

