Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaz Patel Apologizes to Nikki Tamboli in Latest Promo, Will She Forgive Him? (Watch Video)

In Last weekend, Riteish Deshmukh shared clips of Team A members gossiping about Nikki Tamboli, prompting her to leave the team (Janhavi Killekar, Arbaz Patel, Pudhari, Vaibhav Chavan) and declare that none would win the trophy. Tension has been building between Nikki and Arbaz, who have supported each other since the beginning, particularly due to Arbaz's disapproval of Nikki's friendship with Abhijeet Sawant. However, in the latest promo shared by the channel, Arbaz is seen apologizing to Nikki, leading to an emotional moment where they hug each-other. This new promo of them has gone viral on social media.

In Promo we can see Nikki and Arbaz having a deep discussion. Nikki is seen consoling Arbaz; she says, "You use words wisely when you talk to your loved ones." She recalled the incident where Arbaz treated her badly and said, "Show your original side to people." After having a brief discussion, they hugged each other.

Arbaz and Nikki's fans are happy to see them together. Fans are showering love in the comment section. One fan wrote, 'I want to see Janhavi's face, how will she react?'. Other fans wrote, 'Now Janhavi will get jealous'. While some fans loved to see them together, others thought Nikki and Arbaz were playing a game. What the reality is, we will soon come to know...

Also Read: Bigg Boss Marathi 5 New Promo: Nikki Tamboli Urges Arbaz Patel to End Spat On Good Terms, Fans Question Her Motives (Watch Video)

This week, Ankita, Varsha, Nikki, and Abhijeet have been nominated for eviction. Additionally, a major twist is expected this week.