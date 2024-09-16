Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Fame Aarya Jadhao Express Her Emotions with Rap, Video Goes Viral

Aarya Jadhao was removed from the 'Bigg Boss Marathi 5' house due to violent behavior and breaking fundamental rules. During a captaincy task, Aarya directly whispered in Nikki's ear, which led to Bigg Boss's decision to expel her. This decision has not been well-received by the audience, who are rallying in support of Aarya.

After her exit, Aarya released a rap that resonated with her fans. She went live on Instagram for the first time since leaving the show, where she answered fan questions and engaged with her followers. During this session, Aarya expressed her opinions passionately through her rap.

Watch Rap:

Despite her departure, there are rumors that Aarya may re-enter the Bigg Boss house. Notably, she did not appear on Ritesh Bhau's stage after leaving, and her nameplate is still displayed in the house. Fans are hopeful for her return, but as of now, neither Aarya nor Bigg Boss has made any official statements regarding this possibility.