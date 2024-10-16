Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Fame Nikki Tamboli Opens Up About Relationship and Marriage Rumours with Arbaz Patel (Watch Video)

The fifth season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' garnered significant attention, with the pair of contestants Arbaaz and Nikki consistently drawing the viewers' focus. From the very first day in the 'Bigg Boss Marathi' house, Nikki and Arbaz Patel formed a strong friendship, which later grew into a closer bond. When Arbaz exited the house, Nikki was seen crying inconsolably. Their relationship sparked conversations among fans on social media. Recently, Nikki Tamboli addressed these discussions.

Nikki spoke about her bond with Arbaz Patel. She said, "My mother watched an interview with Arbaaz’s mother. Naturally, every mother is protective of her child. While I was in the 'Bigg Boss' house, I had said something when I was sitting with everyone. I said, ‘He’s mine.’ My mother saw that, so when she came into the 'Bigg Boss' house during the family week, she told me, ‘Don’t say such things, because outside, there are rumors that you two are married.’"

Nikki continued, "When the episode aired, Arbaz saw it. After that, he tried to reach out to my parents and management, but for some reason, he couldn’t get through. Later, Arbaaz clarified everything with my parents, saying that he is not married."

"Everyone has a past. Even guys have had girls come and go in their lives. He told me, ‘I’ve left everything behind for you.’ So, we discussed these things after I came out of the house. I also know what to believe and what not to. I’m a mature girl, so everyone should leave the past behind and look toward the future. I’m not saying that I have forgiven him. I’m nobody to forgive him. Everyone has their life and principles. He knows what he’s done, and I know where I’ll be happy and what I want to do in the future. But yes, we are in a relationship, and we are happy." Nikki made this statement in the interview.