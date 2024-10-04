Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Finale on October 6: Know the Exact Time and Who Made It to the Top!

Highlights Janhavi Killekar,

Everyone is excited for the grand finale of the popular season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' on 'Colors Marathi,' which will air in just two days. Riteish Deshmukh, who has been absent for the past two weeks due to his brother's passing, will return to host the finale. A promo announcing the finale's timing has also been released.

The grand finale is scheduled for Sunday, October 6, at 6 PM. As the countdown begins, viewers are eager to find out who will win this season and take home the prestigious 'Bigg Boss Marathi 5' trophy. The show has brought a new level of entertainment to the people of Maharashtra, making everyone eager to tune in. Among the Super 6—Abhijeet Sawant, Ankita Walawalkar, Suraj Chavan, Janhavi Killekar, Nikki Tamboli, and Dhananjay Powar— who will be crowned the winner?

Riteish's return is highly anticipated. His vibrant style, popularity with the youth, charisma, talent, and respect from contestants have contributed to the season's success. His segment 'Bhau Che Dhakkya' received impressive TRPs. Besides guiding contestants on weekends, Riteish supported them in his unique way, adding a special flair to 'Bigg Boss Marathi.' Everyone is curious about his role in the grand finale.