Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Grand Finale to Clash with Hindi Bigg Boss 18 Premiere on October 6

Bigg Boss has a big craze among fans. The fifth season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' has now reached its grand finale stage. The game of 'Bigg Boss' is a total of 100 days. However, this year's 'Bigg Boss Marathi' is not for 100 days but for 70 days. This has been announced by 'Bigg Boss'. The grand finale of the fifth season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' is almost here. But, now there is going to be a twist in this too.

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' has been announced. On the other hand, the grand premiere date of 'Bigg Boss Hindi' has been announced. The grand finale of Marathi and the grand premiere of Hindi will be held on the same day. The grand finale of the fifth season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' hosted by Riteish Deshmukh will be held on October 6. The grand premiere of the 18th season of 'Hindi Bigg Boss' hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan will also be held on October 6 at 9 pm. Of course, Riteish and Salman, two good friends, will also clash.

The audience is also upset as both the seasons of 'Bigg Boss' will clash with each other. Also, discussions are going on that Hindi Bigg Boss was the reason behind the early termination of Marathi Bigg Boss. On October 6, the audience is also likely to be divided. Although the grand premiere time of 'Hindi Bigg Boss' has been announced, the exact time of the grand finale of 'Marathi Bigg Boss' has not been announced. If the grand finale of 'Marathi Bigg Boss' is rescheduled, this clash might be avoided. But, no official information has come out in this regard.