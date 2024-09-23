Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Latest Promo: Nominations Heat Up as Contestants Face Elimination

The 'Bigg Boss Marathi 5' house is currently filled with twists and turns, with contestants being eliminated one after the other each week. Recently, Arbaz Patel's journey in the house came to an end, and now the ninth week of the game is set to begin. As per the show's format, the nomination process will kick off right from the first day. This time, the focus is on targeting contestants who are perceived to lack strong opinions in the house.

In a newly released promo, 'Bigg Boss' has instructed housemates to nominate two members who they believe don't have strong opinions. Varsha Usgaonkar, visibly upset, targets DP (Dhananjay Powar). In response, DP remarks, "My work is done. What I wanted to convey to the people has been reached." When it was Ankita's turn, she nominated Suraj, prompting Nikki, who was standing next to Suraj, to remark, "This is reality. Brother and brother will hold each other's throat." With tensions rising, all eyes are on who will be nominated today.

Shortened Season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi 5'

There were rumors that this year's season would be shorter, lasting only 70 days instead of the usual 100. These speculations have now been confirmed. Sugandha Lonikar, Senior Officer of Colors Marathi, revealed that the season is indeed 70 days long, though the reason for this shortened duration will be explained soon. Due to the shorter season, the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss Marathi 5' is scheduled for October 6, 2024.