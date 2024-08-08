Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Latest Promo: Love Triangle Brewing Between Vaibhav Chavan, Aarya Jadhao, and Irina Rudakova, Netizens Calls It Scripted

Love is in the air in the Bigg Boss Marathi house. First, Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel, then Vaibhav Chavan expressed his love for a foreign actress Irina Rudakova, and the twist in the tale is popular rapper Arya Jadhaoo expressed her feelings for Vaibhav Chavan. So it means that we might see a love triangle in the house. Colors Marathi recently shared a new promo. In this promo, Arya is seen expressing her feelings to Vaibhav. This promo is currently going viral on social media. Viewers have now reacted to this viral promo.

After seeing this promo netizens started calling this show scripted. One netizen wrote, "Is this Bigg Boss or a matchmaking center?" thus grabbing everyone's attention. Another said, "Now this seems scripted."

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 contestants:

Varsha Usgaonkar, Nikhil Damle, Ankita Walavalkar, Pandharinath Kambale, Yogita Chavan, Jahnvi Killekar, Abhijit Sawant, Ghanshyam Darwade, Irina Rudakova, Nikki Tamboly, Vaibhav Chavan, Arbaaz Patel, Arya Jadhaoo, Purushottam Dada Patil, Dhananjay Powar, Suraj Chavan