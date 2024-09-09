Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Latest Promo: Wild Card Entry Sangram Chougule’s Fight with Nikki Tamboli Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss Marathi has a big twist this season. The first wildcard entry happened in the Bigg Boss house. Bodybuilder Sangram Chougule has entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card. As soon as Sangram entered the house, the members were seen raising their eyebrows. However, as soon as he entered the Bigg Boss house, Sangram directly fought with Nikki Tamboli who took over the house. This week, the nominations will be held in the Bigg Boss house.



In this task, unworthy members must fall into the magic well of the swimming pool. The video came out this year. It shows some members of the house jumping into a well. Sangram is seen asking Nikki to jump into this well. Nikki tells Bigg Boss, "I can't go in the water because of my medical condition." Nikki refuses to jump into the water and Sangram says, "Bigg Boss is going to push me into the water." Nikki tells him "You can't tell me".



Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 Latest Promo Video:



Meanwhile, Sangram is seen pushing Nikki into the water. Out of the water, Nikki challenges Samgram. "If she doesn't leave the house before my eyes, change my name," Nikki is seen saying. Even Sangram seems to be reacting to it. Meanwhile, Chhota Padari Ghanshyam Darwade's journey in the Bigg Boss house came to an end last week. It should be noted that the subsequent equations at home changed again due to the wild card entry in the struggle at home.