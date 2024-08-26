Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli Part Her Ways With Group A, Gives Open Challenge After Betrayal (Watch Video)

The new season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi 5' is heating up as the contestants' true personalities are starting to emerge as the group dynamics shift. From the outset, two main factions have formed in the house: Group A, consisting of Nikki Tamboli and Arbaaz Patel, and Group B, with Ankita Prabhu-Walawalakar and Abhijit Sawant, along with other contestants.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh lashed out at Jahnavi Killekar. Jahnavi was also sentenced to a week in BB jail for insulting Pandharinath Kamble. Along with this, Riteish during Weekend Ka Vaar slandered Team A in front of Nikki. BB showed a few clips to Nikki in which her Team A was seen backbiting about her.

Seeing this, Nikki was shocked and infuriated, as she discovered that her own group had been speaking negatively about her. In a heated response, Nikki challenged Group A, calling them "fake" and expressing her determination to prevent them from winning the trophy.

Jahnavi Killekar’s Shift in Strategy

A new video from the 'Bigg Boss Marathi' house shows Jahnavi Killekar's reaction after being put in jail. In the video, Jahnavi is seen discussing her strategy with Arya in the garden area. Arya mentions to Jahnavi that Arbaaz has decided not to align with Nikki anymore, leading to a potential shift in group loyalties. Jahnavi responds by asserting her intention to fight against Nikki, claiming that her game plan has always been clear and that she is the only one capable of taking on Nikki. As tensions rise and strategies evolve, the competition in 'Bigg Boss Marathi' is becoming increasingly intense and unpredictable.