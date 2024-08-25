Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5: Host Riteish Deshmukh Sends Jahnavi Killekar to BB Jail After Insulting Paddy Kamble (Watch Video)

In the Bigg Boss Marathi season 5 house, Jahnavi Killekar was trolled for insulting Paddy Kamble. Jahnavi's comments about Paddy's career and his acting had also angered celebrities. After that on Saturday, Riteish Deshmukh took Janhvi's school and showed her the right place. Ritesh shows Jahnavi the way out and sends her straight to jail. Riteish criticized Jahnavi for her brother's shock and said that she is the worst contestant in the history of Bigg Boss Marathi. Riteish also said that Janhvi is lying. Ritesh told Janhvi that Jahnavi's dizziness after her brother's shock last week was a play she made.

Riteish imprisons Jahnavi saying "Your arrogance, your bullying, your arrogance will stop here today. You are telling everyone; I will kick you out. Jahnavi today I will kick you out". Now Janhvi has been sentenced to 1 week in jail in Garden area. Along with that, Riteish has said that she will not be able to participate in this week's Bhau Dhakka.

After Jahnavi, Riteish also told Nikki well. Nikki called Paddy a clown. After that, Riteish spoke harsh words to Nikki. Along with that, Nikki had told Ankita that she "came to the house because there is no work". Ritesh took notice of Nikki from this too. Meanwhile, in the house of Bigg Boss Marathi, the equation between the members is gradually changing. This week Abhijit Sawant, Vaibhav Chavan, Irina Rudakova and Arya Jadhav have been directly nominated to go out of the house. Whose journey ends this week will be known on Sunday.