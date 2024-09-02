Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Nomination Task Promo: Varsha Usgaonkar Safe This Week, Check Who Will Get Nominated (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss Marathi is making headlines due to the contestants' impressive performances. The new season has kept the audience engaged for a month, and now the sixth week has begun. No one was eliminated last week as the voting lines were closed, but this week, one contestant will leave the house. Nominations will take place, and unlike last week's secret nominations, this week's process will be public, requiring members to nominate their opponents openly.

The promo video for this week's nomination task has been released. Members who perform poorly will be eliminated and nominated. The task takes place in the garden area of the house, where photos of the members are displayed alongside a garbage box. To nominate a member, one must tear their photo and discard it. The video shows the members appearing confused during this process.

Varsha Usgaonkar is safe this week as the house captain, meaning she cannot be nominated. The dynamics within the house are shifting, making it intriguing to see which members will be nominated. Contestants of 'Bigg Boss Marathi 5' include Varsha Usgaonkar, Nikhil Damle, Ankita Walawalkar, Pandharinath Kamble, Yogita Chavan, Janahvi Killekar, Abhijeet Sawant, Ghanshyam Darwade, Irina Rudakova, Nikki Tamboli, Vaibhav Chavan, Arbaj Patel, Arya Jadhav, Purshottam Dada Patil, Dhananjay Powar, and Suraj Chavan.