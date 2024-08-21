Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5: Nikki Tamboli's Viral Kiss with Pratik Sehajpal from Bigg Boss OTT Resurfaces (Watch Video)

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Marathi has gained significant popularity, with Nikki Tamboli emerging as a standout contestant. Known for her appearance on Hindi Bigg Boss 14, Nikki made waves with her dramatic entry into the Marathi house. She is currently linked to co-contestant Arbaz Patel, and both have expressed their affection for each other. Meanwhile her old video from Bigg boss OTT season has gone viral on social media. In that video she is seen kissing bigg boss 15 first runnerup Pratik Sehajpal.

Nikki's journey in the Bigg Boss franchise is her love story with Pratik Sahajpal. Their relationship gained attention when Nikki kissed Prateek in the house and openly shared her desire to marry him on Bigg boss OTT. In a touching moment, Pratik even proposed to her on national television, adding to the excitement around their romance.

Proposal on Bigg Boss OTT platform.

Nikki and Rubina Dilaik made a memorable guest appearance during the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. Their time in the house was filled with fun, but a viral video of Prateek kissing Nikki really caught fans' attention. In the clip, Nikki stood with Rubina in a glass box and called Prateek over for a chat. After some playful teasing, Nikki asked Prateek to turn his cheek, and she kissed him through the glass. Fans were surprised when Prateek leaned in to kiss her back. This sweet moment melted viewers’ hearts, especially when Nikki said she would be waiting for Prateek outside the house.

Nikki's feelings for Prateek were highlighted during a task on the show "The Danger," hosted by Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachia. When asked if she wanted to go on a second date with Prateek, Nikki confidently said she wanted more than just a date; she wanted to marry him.

In another romantic moment on Bharti's show "The Khatra," Prateek took a knee and proposed to Nikki, making their relationship even more official in the eyes of fans. Their love story continues to capture the audience's attention, making them one of the most talked-about couples in the Bigg Boss universe.