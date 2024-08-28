Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 Preview: Housemates Sing 'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar' for Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli After Their Spat (Watch Video)

After Riteish Deshmukh criticized Team A, Nikki opted to compete independently, causing tension with her love interest Arbaz. Their conflict intensified during the 'Jodi Ki Bedi' task when Arbaz was upset about Nikki working with Abhijeet.

This led to a major argument, during which Arbaaz vandalized the house property. While many housemates supported him, a new video showed them teasing Nikki. Sooraj and Aarya humorously sang, "Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar...Mera Intakam Dekhegi," eliciting smiles from Nikki and Arbaaz, as others joined in with "Mujhe Chhodke Agar Tum Jaoge Bada Pachtaoge."

Following the altercation, Bigg Boss punished Arbaz, preventing him from participating in the week's captaincy task. Meanwhile in the latest nomination round, Ankita Walawalakar, Varsha Usgaonkar, Nikki Tamboli, and Abhijit Sawant were nominated, but there will be no eliminations this week as the voting lines have closed.