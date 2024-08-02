Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 Winner to Receive Exclusive Diamond Jewelry Set Alongside Trophy and Cash

'Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5' continues to captivate audiences with its drama, conflicts, and relationships. The show, known for its engaging and controversial content, has kicked off its fifth season with intense arguments and verbal confrontations right from the start.

A new promo has revealed an exciting twist for this season's winner. In addition to the trophy and cash prize, the winner will receive a stunning diamond jewelry set, courtesy of Gadgil and Sons Limited. The promo's caption states, "The winner of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' will not only receive a trophy and cash but also a special prize – an attractive diamond jewelry set by Gadgil and Sons."

This season features a diverse group of contestants, including Varsha Usgaonkar, Nikhil Damle, Ankita Walawalkar, Pandharinath Kamble, Yogita Chavan, Janhvi Killekar, Abhijit Sawant, Ghanshyam Darwade, Irina Rudakova, Nikki Tamboli, Vaibhav Chavan, Arbaj Patel, Arya Jadhav, Purshottam Dada Patil, Dhananjay Powar, and Sooraj Chavan. Each contestant is putting in significant effort to stay in the house and claim the coveted trophy.