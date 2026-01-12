Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6: Raqesh Bapat, Sagar Karande, Deepali Sayed and More; Check Full Contestant List
Riteish Deshmukh hosted Bigg Boss Marathi is back with season 6 and on Sunday, January 11, 2026 grand premiere was telecasted on Colors Marathi, in which new contestants were introduced. Many popular names from entertainment fraternity are part of this controversial show. Several changes have been made this season, the biggest being the show's broadcast time. Instead of 9 or 10 PM, this year the show will air at 8 Pm.
This season's theme is more intense, featuring contestants aged 21 to 55 with diverse ideologies. While the format remains unchanged, the content will be more competitive and tailored to discerning viewers. Lets have a look at the list of contestants...
Social media star Karan Sonawane, popularly known as 'Sonawane Vahini'.
Popular daily soap actor Ayush Sanjeev known for her role in '36 Guni Jodi' series is also part of Bigg Boss.
Actress Tanvi Kolte known for her role in Zee Marathi's 'Lakshmi Niwas' series
Actress, model, and fashion diva Sonali Raut
Sachin Kumawat rising Marathi indie vocalist and songwriter known for his folk‑inspired Marathi pop songs that reflect cultural pride and emotive storytelling.
Comedian Sagar Karande known for his work in Chala Hawa Yeu Dya
Dipali Sayyad
Hindi and Marathi television actor Rakesh Bapat, who became a household name through the series 'Navri Mile Navryala', is also part of Bigg Boss Marathi. He also made a mark in the OTT season of Bigg Boss Hindi.
Social media star Anushree Mane
Ruchita Jamdar
Indian Idol fame singer Prajakta Shukre
Divya Shinde
Roshan Bhajanakar
Vishal Kotian
Omkar Raut
Radha Patil
Prabhu Shelke
This new season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' will be broadcast every day at 8 PM on the 'Colors Marathi' channel and the digital platform 'Jio Hotstar'. The tagline, 'The door will open... and the game of fate will change!', has created great anticipation about how the contestants' fortunes will turn this year.Open in app